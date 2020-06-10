CJ Sparxx Goes Scantily Clad In A Lime Green Bikini With Clear Straps & Daring Cutouts

CJ Sparxx went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Tuesday. The stunning model flashed her curves while revealing her tiny two-piece wasn’t the smallest bikini in her collection.

In the sexy snap, CJ looked smoking hot as she rocked a lime green bikini with clear straps. The top boasted daring cutouts that flashed her massive cleavage and underboob, while putting her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also highlighted in the shot. She accessorized the style with some gold bracelets.

CJ posed in front of a plain white wall with one hand on her hip and the other in her hair. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee as she arched her back and gave the camera a sultry expression while soaking up some sun.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as metallic pink eye shadow and darkened brows. She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the application with pink gloss on her full lips.

CJ’s 880,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts on the photo. The post garnered more than 3,800 likes and over 140 messages within two hours. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for her curvaceous figure.

“So gorgeous babe,” one follower wrote.

“You’re the best,” declared another.

“Slay queen slay!” a third comment read.

“Looking great baby. So gorgeous,” gushed a fourth social media user.

CJ is no stranger to showing some skin in skimpy ensembles for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and scanty tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a strapless high-waisted red bikini as she enjoyed a sunny day. That post has proven popular as well. To date, it has racked up more than 12,000 likes and over 270 comments.