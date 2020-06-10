Daniella Chavez Sizzles At The Beach In A Sheer Black Top And Wide-Brimmed Hat

Instagram model Daniella Chavez wowed her 12.9 million followers with her recent video post. Reclining on a deck chair, the celebrity wore a sheer black top and a wide-brimmed hat in order to captivate her admirers.

The video clip started off on a beautiful beach. Two rows of white deck chairs were shown as well as a view towards the ocean. A pier with moored boats was present as was a large beach umbrella. The view then panned around to another row of chairs.

Daniella was seated and pumping her chest in time to the music playing. She held the wide brim of her neon yellow sunhat as she did so. The celebrity appeared to be draped in nothing more than a sheer black cloth.

As the clip continued, the Instagram sensation moved her hands down to rest temporarily on the armrests. One hand then returned to her face, wiping slightly as though she is sweating from the heat of the sun overhead. Both of her shapely legs were bent as she reclined.

It appeared that Daniella wore very little makeup for her day at the beach. On her eyes seemed to be smoky shades of eyeshadow. Dark mascara and eyeliner further highlighted her eyes. On her lips seemed to be a pale shade of pink lip gloss and her high cheekbones were possibly complimented with a little blush.

The clip finished by scanning back over the white sand.

Because the video could be considered by some to be not safe for work, it can be viewed via Daniella’s official Instagram account.

As soon as Daniella posted it, her followers were eager to respond. Within two hours, the video had garnered 77,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of Daniella’s fans used the Spanish word for beautiful when they commented.

“Oh my god,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a fan said.

“Hottie!!” a fourth person wrote, adding a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

Daniella often likes to tease her followers with her revealing Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently posted a short video in which she was wearing a white bikini that appeared to defy gravity as she bounced up and down while wearing it.