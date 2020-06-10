Khloe Terae Rocks A Tiny White Bikini & Shows Off Her Flexibility In A Steamy Snap

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot double update in which she showed off her body as well as her flexibility.

The snap was taken in Hollywood Hills, as the geotag indicated, and Khloe appeared to be in a luxurious-looking bathroom. A large square tub was visible, and the surface of the water was strewn with flower petals in all different shades of pink. There were even more roses positioned around the edges of the tub in small vases, and a circular container crammed with pristine white roses at one corner of the tub.

A book was open on the edge of the tub, and the bathtub also featured a set of large glass doors that filled the space with natural light. The doors were were Khloe opted to pose, but rather than simply standing in the doorway, she decided to showcase her flexibility.

Khloe posed with one foot planted on the ground and the other positioned on the wall until she was stretching her body to well beyond a stretch. She showed off her curvaceous figure in a skimpy white bikini that covered barely anything at all. The angle meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, but fans were able to see a hint of side boob. Her skimpy bikini bottoms showed off plenty of her sculpted rear, and her pose accentuated her strong, toned calves.

Khloe’s hair was wrapped up in a white towel, and she gazed off into the distance as she posed in the gorgeous shot. The first picture had what appeared to be a filter on it, and Khloe followed up the snap with another shot that was exactly the same, presumably without a filter.

A large green hedge was visible in the distance, adding a feeling of privacy to the space, and it seemed to be daylight based on the sunlight peeking through the tree branches.

Khloe’s followers couldn’t get enough of the incredible shot, and the post received over 9,600 likes within four hours, as well as 299 comments from her fans.

“Omg I love this,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Wish I was that window,” another follower remarked.

“Omg obsessed with this,” one fan wrote.

“Impressive,” a fourth fan commented, including a flame emoji in her remark.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe showed off even more of her curvaceous figure in a smoking-hot series of photos taken outdoors in West Hollywood, California. Khloe stripped down completely nude for the pictures, and posed with nothing but flowers in her hair as she read a book as she stretched out across a large comforter on the grass.