Suzy Cortez Nearly Reveals All As She Spreads Her Legs While Wearing Lacy White Lingerie

Instagram model and Miss BumBum World 2019 Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.2 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a tiny set of lacy white underwear, the model left little to the imagination of her admirers.

In the racy image, Suzy wore a skimpy white lace bra and panties as she sat on a bed with her legs spread. The top featured very little lace that only just covered her ample chest. Thin straps over her shoulders held the item of clothing in place and added straps also featured in place of a proper cup. In the center of the bra, a section of the lace formed a decorative centerpiece, which hung down over her toned stomach.

Bikini-cut briefs featured the same lace pattern. The thin straps sat high over her curvaceous hips as she leaned slightly backwards in the shot. Suzy tucked her thumb under the strap on one side and appeared to be ready to snap it.

On one smooth thigh, the Instagram sensation wore a thin white garter. A small bow was its only added feature.

Suzy’s long brunette locks were straightened and draped down over one shoulder as she posed. Her makeup was immaculate and complimented her flawless complexion. Using various shades of eyeshadow, a smoky look was achieved. Her eyes were also highlighted with plenty of dark eyeliner and mascara. On her lips, she appeared to be wearing pale pink lip gloss.

Suzy positioned herself on a bed that had a striped coverlet. She propped herself up with several cushions of various shades.

In the background, a tall green stool was positioned next to beige-colored curtains and a large window. A patterned rug appeared to be hanging between the curtains as well.

The image could be considered not safe for work. So for those wishing to view it, can do so at Suzy’s official Instagram account.

As soon as she posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments.

“I love you,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Beautiful wow,” a fan said.

“Beauty beyond words_ Speechless. yet Stunning AF,” said another admirer.

“You look absolutely delicious. Great pose,” a fourth person wrote, adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. It was no surprise to see that the most popular were the tongue-hanging-out, heart-eyes, and fire emoji were the most popular by far.

Suzy often posts racy content for her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently went naked in one of her snaps.