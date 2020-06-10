Suzy Cortez Nearly Reveals All As She Spreads Her Legs While Wearing Lacy White Lingerie

Instagram model and Miss BumBum World 2019 Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.2 million followers with a recent post. Wearing a tiny set of lacy white underwear, she left very little to the imagination.

Editor’s note: As of this writing, the post has been removed from Instagram.

In the racy image, Suzy wore a skimpy white lace bra and panties as she sat on a bed with her legs spread. The top featured very little lace that only just covered her ample chest. Thin straps went over her shoulders and additional straps took the place of actual cups. In the middle of the bra, a section of lace formed a decorative piece which hung down over her toned stomach.

Bikini briefs featured the same lace pattern. The thin straps sat high over her curvaceous hips as she leaned slightly backward in the shot. Suzy tucked her thumb under the strap on one side and appeared to be ready to snap it.

On one smooth thigh, the Instagram sensation wore a thin white garter. A small bow was its only added feature.

Suzy’s long brunette locks were straightened and draped down over one shoulder as she posed. Her makeup application was immaculate and complemented her flawless complexion. Using various shades of eyeshadow, a smoky look was achieved. Her eyes were also seemingly highlighted with plenty of dark eyeliner and mascara. On her lips, she appeared to be wearing pale pink lip gloss.

Suzy positioned herself on a bed that had a striped coverlet. She propped herself up with several cushions in various colors.

In the background, a tall green stool was positioned next to beige curtains and a large window. A patterned rug appeared to be hanging between the curtains as well.

The image could be considered not safe for work. As soon as Suzy posted the snap, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had garnered thousands of likes and plenty of comments.

“I love you,” one person declared in the comments section.

“Beautiful wow,” a fan said.

“Beauty beyond words_ Speechless. yet Stunning AF,” said another admirer.

“You look absolutely delicious. Great pose,” a fourth user wrote, adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji to express their thoughts. It was no surprise to see that the most popular were the tongue-hanging-out, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

Suzy often posts racy content for her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently went naked in one of her snaps.