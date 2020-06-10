Donald Trump Was A ‘Victim Of Crooked Cops’ Says Fox News Personality Sean Hannity

Fox News personality Sean Hannity used his show tonight to call President Donald Trump a “victim” of bad cops during the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. While the host said he was not comparing the president’s investigation by special prosecutor Robert Meuller to what happened to George Floyd, but at least some people felt Hannity went on to make the comparison between the two situations.

“For years, we on this program have investigated FISA abuse, premeditated fraud, prosecutorial misconduct, unlawful government spying. We were right. We exposed how corrupt high-ranking law enforcement officials tried to rig an election and destroy Donald Trump at all costs. Overturn an election. Even the President himself, it is not the same thing as what happened to George Floyd, but it is horrific. He was a victim of crooked cops. Now, again, not the same circumstances, I’m not making any comparison a bad cop is a bad cop, and by all means, by the way, the damage was real to the country,” said Hannity during his show Tuesday night.

Journalist Yashar Ali posted part of the clip to Twitter, and he felt that despite Hannity’s claim to the opposite, the host was trying to compare things that President Trump has gone through during the Russia investigation to Floyd dying in the custody of former Minneapolis police officers.

In which Sean Hannity tries to compare what George Floyd went through to what President Trump went through with the Special Counsel's investigation. There's no other reasonable way to see this…no matter how Hannity tries to frame it. pic.twitter.com/thtSoe3dV9 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) June 10, 2020

Some of those who responded to the journalist’s tweet of a clip from Hannity’s show said that the host was trying to elevate the president from victimhood to a martyr with the language. Others wondered why the show still had advertisers. Some people felt the host had it twisted since he compared the justice system to a bad cop since they are entirely different things. At least a few Twitter users actually stood up for the host and told Ali that he had it wrong, insisting that Hannity did not compare the two situations.

Former Republican presidential candidate who tried to defeat Trump in the 2020 primaries, Joe Walsh, also retweeted the clip. He had a bit more harsh words to say about the people who get their news from the Fox News host. At least one responder wondered when Trump had ever been harassed on the street by cops. While many who replied also agreed with Walsh’s take, others called out the politician as a traitor since he regularly speaks out so strongly against the president.

Recently, Fox News advertisers experienced some pushback because of the way the network’s personalities have discussed Floyd’s death and the protests and riots that occurred amid the unrest.