Kayla Moody Drenches Her White Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Kayla Moody teased her 831,000 followers with her recent video post. Wearing a white swimsuit, the celebrity used a hose to spray water all over herself. It was an attempt to cool down, according to her caption.

Kayla wore a white one-piece thong-backed swimsuit in the sultry clip. The front of the outfit was cut low and showed off her ample cleavage.

Standing in front of a swimming pool, her long blond locks were damp, indicating that she might have gone for a dip before the video was filmed. She wore little makeup and no jewelry that could be discerned.

As the seductive slow-motion clip started, the Instagram sensation positioned a garden hose over her chest and let the water stream over her. With her head thrown back, her long hair fell down her back as she brushed it out of the way with one hand.

Kayla rolled her head to one side as she plucked at strands of her hair. She then focused her attention on one of the swimsuit’s thin straps. Bringing her perfectly manicured hand downward, she moved the strap slowly to one side. This caused her top to open up, and she continued to drizzle the water down inside her bathing suit. As she did so, she very nearly exposed herself but stopped just before she revealed too much. Instead, she threw her head back once more.

Behind the model, not only the immaculately clean pool could be seen but also a lawn beyond that. Trees and shrubbery surrounded the lush grass.

As soon as Kayla posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had amassed nearly 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“I could watch this every day,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look amazing xx,” a fan said.

“Gorgeous and stunning would love to hold the hose for u sweetie,” said yet another admirer.

“Oh my!!” a fourth person wrote, using plenty of emoji to add further emphasis to the comment.

Many of Kayla’s followers decided to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji.

Water seems to be a common theme for Kayla’s official Instagram account of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she posted a video of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini as she stood on a beach and let the waves flow around her.