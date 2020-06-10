Abby Rao Shows Off Her Phenomenal Figure In An Orange Bikini In Sizzling Throwback Snaps

Abby Rao is reminiscing about some of her favorite bikini moments, per her latest Instagram share. The model and TikTok star took to her account this afternoon to share two sizzling throwback snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Abby did not indicate exactly when the “little throwback moment” was from, however, a geotag did indicate that the photos were snapped where she currently resides in Los Angeles, California. The images captured her relaxing on a plush, cream-colored couch and basking in the golden sunlight that spilled in from an open window somewhere outside of the frame.

Though the impromptu photo session was held inside, the blond bombshell was suited up to enjoy a day by the pool in a sexy, neon orange bikini that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique. The two-piece included a triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased Abby’s toned shoulders and arms that were stretched back behind her as she posed for the camera. The garment also featured a scandalous neckline that fell daringly low down the model’s chest, leaving her bronzed decolletage almost completely bare and an eyeful of cleavage well on display.

Abby’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. It boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that allowed her to show off curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The swimsuit also had a string waistband that was tied high up on her torso in dainty bows, drawing attention to her taut tummy and chiseled abs.

To complete her look, Abby added a pair of orange, yellow, and black sneakers, and wore a gold pendant necklace for a bit of bling. Her platinum tresses were styled down in a sleek middle part and cascaded behind her back, and she opted for a full face of makeup to highlight her stunning features. The application appeared to include a light pink lip gloss and blush, shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

The flashback post proved to be a major hit with many of the bombshell’s 2.1 million followers. It has amassed over 166,000 likes after just six hours of going live to her page, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Always beautiful and perfect!” one person wrote.

“Your body is sublime,” quipped another admirer.

“You are an absolute goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“Orange is definitely your color,” added a fourth fan.

Abby has treated her audience to several newer bikini snaps recently as well. Just last month, the model slipped into a strapless green two-piece to celebrate earning 2 million followers on her Instagram page. That post proved to be a hit as well, racking up over 258,000 likes and 2,186 comments to date.