WWE News: Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Doesn’t Interact With Fans Revealed

During the latest episode of Arn Anderson’s ARN podcast with Conrad Thompson, the Hall of Famer discussed a variety of topics that provided some insight into what goes on behind the curtain in WWE. One of the conversations pertained to how Vince McMahon never signs autographs or interacts with fans, and Anderson gave a detailed reason as to why that is.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Anderson revealed that the WWE chairman is a creature of habit whose life revolves around work. He supposedly adheres to a strict schedule everyday that keeps him from fans, and he’s inaccessible to the public as he doesn’t use public transport.

“He gets up very early in the morning. He gets his workout. He has the limo pick him up and take him to the airport. He walks up the steps to the private plane. Flies to the town. Gets in another limo. Goes straight to the building. Walks straight into his office. From his office he goes straight to the meeting room where he will spend most of the afternoon. He will go straight to gorilla when it’s time. When the show is over. Straight to another limo. Straight to the private plane to the next town.”

Anderson went on to state that McMahon repeats this cycle day in, day out. The boss is reportedly very disciplined, which is undoubtedly one of the main reasons why he’s managed to turn WWE into the global entity that it is today.

With the exception of the occasional media appearance, McMahon keeps his private life to himself. The wrestling news cycle always revolves around rumors and stories about the boss. However, he has rarely given fans a glimpse into the man behind the persona that fans have become accustomed to seeing on television throughout the years.

The WrestlingNews.co report states that while there are some photos out there of McMahon with fans, he has never participated in an autograph signing. He also doesn’t have to in order to promote his brand, as the countless big-name superstars he has at his disposal are required to interact with fans as part of their duties for the company.

McMahon’s onscreen appearances are also few and far between these days, so it’s rare for his fans to catch a glimpse of him at all. While he used to be a regular fixture on WWE television, he’s been more focused on letting other characters steal the spotlight in recent years.