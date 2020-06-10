Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In Red Lipstick In Her New Instagram Selfie

Social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling showed off some bright red lipstick in her most recent Instagram post.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9 to treat her followers to yet another stunning selfie. This double-post photo was taken up close and showed off the 19-year-old’s gorgeous facial features.

Easterling played around with makeup in this particular photoshoot, choosing to use some bold colors. In addition to bright red lipstick that made her lips pop, the teen wore some pink blush on her cheeks, and sharp, black winged eyeliner as well as a coat of mascara. She went with her usual long acrylic nails, this time showing off a nude manicure with bright blue stripes on each nail. She accessorized with a gold Cartier ring on her middle finger as well as her usual thick gold hoop earrings.

Jesus Guerrero, a celebrity hairstylist, was tagged as the individual in a lavender sweatshirt standing behind her holding back her long brown hair. Easterling smirked and winked at the camera as she bit down on her pinky nails.

In the second photo, Easterling turned her head slightly to show off her side profile. She stuck out her tongue, pressing it against her upper lip as she looked off to the side. She rested one manicured hand on her cheek as Guerrero could be seen using scissors to cut her hair in the background.

Easterling is one of the most well known social media stars right now, boasting an incredible 19.1 followers on Instagram as well as 44.4 million on TikTok where she is known for her viral dancing videos. Her most recent post, as usual, did very well and secured over 3 million likes in less than 24 hours. Her followers took to the comment section to praise her for her stunning looks and to try to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world!” one social media user gushed.

“Wow! You look fabulous!!” wrote another fan.

“OMG Addison you are the most gorgeous girl in the world keep what you are doing. I can’t wait to meet you someday hopefully soon, I am your biggest fan!” one more of Easterling’s followers wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the majority of the comments on Easterling’s posts are positive but she is no stranger to hate. The 19-year-old has recently had to deal with some body shaming remarks from people who called her out for gaining weight. She has since addressed these comments, noting that she will not allow them to hurt her self esteem.