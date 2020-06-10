Addison Rae Easterling Stuns In Red Lipstick In Her New Instagram Post

Social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling showed off some bright red lipstick in her most recent Instagram post.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 9 to treat her followers to yet another stunning selfie. This double-photo post was taken up close and showed off the stunner’s gorgeous facial features.

Easterling played around with makeup in this particular photoshoot, choosing to use some bold colors. In addition to bright red lipstick, the teen wore what appeared to be pink blush on her cheeks and sharp, black winged eyeliner as well as mascara. She went with her usual long acrylic nails, this time showing off a manicure with bright blue stripes on each nail. She accessorized with a gold Cartier ring on her middle finger as well as her usual thick gold hoop earrings.

Jesus Guerrero, a celebrity hairstylist, was tagged as the individual in a lavender sweatshirt standing behind her holding back her long brown hair. Easterling smirked and winked at the camera as she bit down on her pinky nails.

In the second photo, Easterling turned her head slightly to the side. She stuck out her tongue, pressing it against her upper lip as she looked up. She rested one manicured hand on her cheek as Guerrero could be seen with a pair of shears in the background.

Easterling is one of the most well-known social media stars right now, boasting an incredible 19.1 followers on Instagram as well as 44.4 million on TikTok where she is known for her viral dancing videos. Her most recent post, as usual, did very well and secured over 3 million likes in less than 24 hours. Her followers took to the comments section to praise her for her stunning looks and to try to get her attention or earn a reply from her.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world!” one social media user gushed.

“Wow! You look fabulous!!” wrote another fan.

“OMG Addison you are the most gorgeous girl in the world keep what you are doing. I can’t wait to meet you someday hopefully soon, I am your biggest fan!” one more of Easterling’s followers wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the majority of the comments on Easterling’s posts are positive but she is no stranger to hate. The 19-year-old recently had to deal with some body-shaming remarks from people who called her out for gaining weight. She has since addressed these comments, noting that she will not allow them to damage her self-esteem.