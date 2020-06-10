Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Breathtaking Black-And-White Shot

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste shared a breathtaking black-and-white snap with her 3.3 million Instagram followers that highlighted her beauty and stunned her followers. Arianny didn’t provide any context for what the snap was for, simply tagging several people behind the look in the caption of her post as well as in the picture itself. Arianny tagged a makeup and microblading artist, a photographer, and a fashion stylist, suggesting that the picture was likely from some type of photo shoot.

Arianny’s long brunette locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, and were brushed away from her face so that her natural features could shine. The black-and-white coloring of the shot made it difficult to see many of the details of her beauty look, but she appeared to have bold brows and a soft smoky eye to add a sultry vibe to her look.

Arianny showed off her curves in a lace slip with thin black spaghetti straps and lace trim along the top. The garment appeared to have a delicate pattern, and it showed off plenty of Arianny’s flawless skin. The way she posed in the shot meant that her cleavage wasn’t visible, but there was still plenty for her fans to love.

She topped the sexy lace piece off with a jacket that she allowed to fall off her shoulder for a seductive feel. The coat had several interesting details and embellishments, and also had a slit up the side that showed off a hint of her toned thigh.

Arianny posed in front of a plain black backdrop, and the simple setting meant that her beauty was the focal point of the shot. She posed with one hand over her stomach and the other resting against her cheekbone as she gazed at the camera with slightly parted lips. She wore no visible accessories beyond what looked like a pair of lacy fingerless gloves.

The brunette bombshell’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 20,400 likes within five hours. The post also racked up 293 comments from her eager fans.

“This is magic!!” one fan commented.

“A person can get lost in these beautiful eyes,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful. One of the best pics I have seen,” another follower remarked.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote simply.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny tantalized her followers with a stunning Instagram update in which she rocked a pair of cowboy boots and a feminine floral dress. The snap was taken in Joshua Tree National Park as the sun was setting, and highlighted Arianny’s beauty to perfection.