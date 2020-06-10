Ashley Resch Shows Off Cleavage And Gives Off Angel Energy As She Lays On The Ground In Pink Butterfly Top

Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 913,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a pretty pink top with a butterfly pattern, the celebrity wrote in the caption that she was channeling “angel energy.”

In the stunning photo, Ashley was lying on lush green grass, her blond hair fanning out around her beautiful face. One of her hands was positioned over one ear and alongside her high cheekbone. By doing so, her incredibly long fingernails which were painted in a pale color, were prominently displayed. The other hand was resting gently on her flat stomach. On one arm, the model’s tattoos could be seen.

The Instagram sensation looked with a sultry gaze at the camera above. Needing little makeup to enhance her natural beauty, it looked like she had only put on a pale pink shade of lipgloss as she pouted to her intended audience.

Ashley wore a pretty pink top that had thin straps tied neatly over each shoulder. An extra section of material also hung over each arm as an added decoration. The top was patterned with various light and hot pink butterflies all over. It clung tightly to her voluptuous figure and was cut low in the front to show off her cleavage.

Around her neck, Ashley wore a chunky pink necklace that matched her outfit. This appeared to be the only jewelry that she wore for the photoshoot.

Underneath the short top, Ashley’s toned stomach could be seen. To the far right, shoestring straps of her underwear were also on display as they sat high over her curvaceous hips.

The image was geotagged as Calgary, Alberta.

As soon as Ashley posted, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her legions of fans.

“Oh yeah beauty at its finest,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You sure are an angel,” a fan said in response to Ashley’s caption.

“You look at peace and still beautiful,” said yet another.

“Stunning,” another person wrote, following up their comment with a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and kissing emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley recently shared a picture with her fanbase that showed her wearing a ripped white top held together with safety pins.