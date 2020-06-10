Ashley Resch Shows Off Cleavage And Gives Off Angel Energy As She Lies On The Ground In Pink Butterfly Top

Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 913,000 followers with a recent post. Wearing a pretty pink top featuring a butterfly pattern, the celebrity wrote in the caption that she was channeling “angel energy.”

In the stunning photo, Ashley was lying on lush green grass, her blond hair fanning out around her beautiful face. One of her hands was positioned over one ear and alongside her high cheekbone. By doing so, her incredibly long fingernails, which were painted in a pale color, were prominently displayed. The other hand was resting gently on her flat stomach. On one arm, the model’s tattoos could be seen.

The Instagram sensation gazed sultrily at the camera above. Needing little makeup to enhance her natural beauty, it looked like she had only put a pale pink shade of lipgloss on her pout.

Ashley wore a pretty pink top that had thin straps tied neatly over each shoulder. An extra piece of material also hung over each arm as an added decoration. The top was patterned all over with various light and hot pink-colored butterflies. It clung tightly to her voluptuous figure and was cut low in the front to show off her cleavage.

Around her neck, Ashley wore a chunky pink necklace that matched her outfit. This appeared to be the only jewelry that she wore for the photoshoot.

Underneath the short top, Ashley’s toned stomach could be seen. To the far right, shoestring straps of her bottoms were also on display as they sat high over her curvaceous hips.

The image was geotagged as Calgary, Alberta.

As soon as Ashley posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the snap had garnered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her legion of fans.

“Oh yeah beauty at its finest,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You sure are an angel,” a user said in response to Ashley’s caption.

“You look at peace and still beautiful,” said yet another devotee.

“Stunning,” another person wrote, following up their comment with a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her fans used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and kissing emoji.

