Lyna Perez Tugs Her Skimpy Blue Thong Bikini Bottoms In Sexy Instagram Update

Buxom bombshell Lyna Perez tantalized her 5.1 million Instagram followers with another bikini snap. The picture was taken outside, and a glass building was visible in the background. Though Lyna didn’t include a geotag, the reflection in the glass showcased a scenic outdoor area with plenty of grass and palm trees, and the ocean visible in the distance.

Lyna rocked a skimpy blue bikini that left little to the imagination and showcased her bombshell body to perfection. She turned away from the camera so not much of the front of the bikini was visible, but the top looked to be a simple string bikini with triangular cups and ties that went around her back and neck. Though her cleavage wasn’t visible because of her pose, Lyna did tease her followers with a hint of sideboob.

Her bikini bottoms were likewise minuscule, with a thin blue string stretching over both her hips and down her gravity-defying derriere. Lyna placed one hand on her thigh and brought the other to the back of her bikini bottoms, tugging at the string in a playful and seductive fashion.

The sun shined down on her bronzed skin, and she arched her back slightly so her hourglass physique was even more prominent in the photo.

Lyna’s long brunette locks looked damp, and they tumbled down her back in a tousled style. She glanced at the camera over her shoulder and didn’t seem to be wearing much makeup. Bold brows framed her stunning eyes, and her skin looked flawless in the sunshine. She had a smile on her face as she stuck her tongue out slightly as she flirted with the camera.

Lyna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post received over 119,000 likes within six hours. It also racked up a staggering 7,563 comments in the same brief time span.

“Literally my absolute fav post notification,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“I wish I could cuddle up with you,” another follower wrote.

“Your body is sublime!” a third fan added.

“You’re literally the most stunning, gorgeous, hottest, prettiest, sweetest, cutest and beautiful girl in the entire world and ILYSM,” another follower wrote.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lyna thrilled her fans by wearing yet another sizzling bikini that showcased her assets. The swimsuit she wore in the update was a bold orange hue, with insanely high cut sides that accentuated her hourglass physique in tiny triangular cups that couldn’t contain her ample assets. She shared two snaps, showing off both the front and back of her body in the scandalous swimwear.