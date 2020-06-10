‘Attack On Titan’ Chapter 130 Release Date Revealed

The coronavirus pandemic has caused the major delay of the release date of several popular mangas, including Attack on Titan. However, after months of hiatus, Attack on Titan has finally returned to action and featured an intense battle between the Marley-Eldia alliance and the Yeagerists at the port of the Paradis Island. Attack on Titan Chapter 129 left fans wondering where General Theo Magath and Keith Shadis are still live.

Luckily, compared to the release of the latest chapter, fans would only need to wait a shorter time to see what will happen next in Attack on Titan manga. With the Japanese government starting to relax restrictions, Megan Peters of Comic Book revealed that Attack on Titan would be returning to their “once-a-month issue” and is expected to make Attack on Titan Chapter 130 officially available on July 9, 2020.

“The manga put out a new chapter this week after being forced to take a hiatus, but that is not all fans got. Kodansha Comics gives them a heads up on when chapter 130 will drop, and it will be in exactly a month’s time. The release date for Attack on Titan chapter 130 was shared in the most recent chapter of Monthly Shonen Magazine. The once-a-month issue went live today with the series’ latest chapter, and it confirmed the next will go live on July 9. So if you are eager to check out chapter 130, you can mark the date on your calendar.”

In the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, the Marley-Eldia alliance has succeeded to leave the Paradis Island with Kiyomi Azumabito and her mechanics. As of now, they still couldn’t directly proceed with their plan to find Eren Yeager and stop the Rumbling since the flying boat is not yet fully operational. Kiyomi told the Marley-Eldia alliance to bring the flying boat to the hangar that belongs to the Azumabito family to enable the mechanics to fix it faster.

However, to make sure that the Yeagerists could no longer follow them to their destination, one important member of the Marley-Eldia alliance needed to sacrifice his own life – General Magath. Attack on Titan Chapter 129 featured General Magath staying at the port of Paradis Island to hold the Yeagerists and destroy the ship that they could use to sink the flying boat. On his way to the ship, General Magath met Keith Shadis, the man who attacked the train carrying Yeagerist reinforcement.

The final scenes of Attack on Titan Chapter 129 showed General Magath and Shadis setting the whole ship on fire while inside the room containing the armory supply. The next chapter of Attack on Titan is expected to reveal whether General Magath and Shadis miraculously survive the explosion or die as heroes to save the world.