Wendy Williams Steps Out In A Versace Bathrobe Amid Talk Show Hiatus As She Battles Grave’s Disease

Wendy Williams is currently taking a hiatus as she undergoes treatment for Grave's Disease.

Wendy Williams has been spotted in public for the first time since she announced that she would be going on a hiatus from her talk show as she underwent treatment for Grave’s Disease. The 55-year-old host of The Wendy Williams Show was photographed recently stepping out of a luxurious vehicle and heading into her New York City apartment, according to The Daily Mail.

Williams was dressed comfortably yet incredibly stylishly as she she made her way to her Manhattan apartment. She wore a black Versace bathrobe with gold embellishments. The robe covered her body nearly from neck to toe and fastened with a tie at the waist. She appeared to be makeup free and wore her long blonde hair down straight. She accessorized with a pearl necklace and a stack of gold bangles on her wrist. She kept a straight face and did not look at the flashing cameras.

While Williams was not wearing a face mask, her security guard was. He extended a gloved hand to her to help her out of the car and walked with her to the entrance of her apartment complex. Williams appeared to be somewhat unsteady, leaning upon her security guard for support.

Williams was initially hosting The Wendy Williams Show from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down production. However, a representative for her revealed three weeks ago on Monday, May 18 that Williams would be taking some time off from her remote show, after encouragement from her doctor. This is because she has been hit heart with symptoms related to Grave’s Disease.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor, and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” the statement from her representative read.

It is not clear when exactly Williams plans to resume filming, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow,” the statement concluded.

Even though Williams is not currently filming and has stayed primarily out of the spotlight recently, she has still been relatively active on social media. On Sunday, June 7 she shared a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a face mask while running errands. She wore a large, glamorous diamond necklace while sitting in the car.

“It’s Sunday & I’ve got moves to make! What are you doing?” she captioned the Instagram post.