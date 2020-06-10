Bella Thorne Debuts Her Return To Red Hair On Instagram

In her latest Instagram update, Bella Thorne surprised her 23 million Instagram followers with a return to her fiery red hair color. Bella posted a series of three snaps taken outdoors, in which she rocked a casual ensemble and natural look.

Bella didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she was outside on a sunny day. A patch of grass was visible behind her, with flowers along the edge and a palm tree in the middle of it. The ocean could be spotted further in the distance, and the sky above was blue and stunning.

In the first snap, Bella leaned close to the camera, with her red tresses tumbling down in an effortless, tousled style. Several strands fell in front of her face as she gazed at the camera.

Bella had on a printed yellow top with a loose-fitting silhouette and matching bold pants. She wore a silver necklace around her neck for a touch of sparkle. Her nails were painted a deep navy blue, but her face appeared to be free of makeup. Her plump lips were slightly parted as she gazed at the camera in the stunning shot.

In the second snap, Bella sat back a bit and showed her followers more of her ensemble. She layered on her jewelry for a major style statement, adding a watch to each wrist as well as some bracelets and several rings. Her hair was across half her face, and she peeked through the curtain as she brushed some of her tresses away from her face with her hand.

In the third and final snap in the series, Bella gazed off into the distance, allowing the camera to capture her in profile. The sun shone down on her new red hair and the natural light brought out all the different tones of the luscious hue.

Bella’s followers absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 580,500 like within six hours. It also received 2,324 comments within the same time span from fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on her new look.

“I love red on youuuu,” one fan commented.

“Jessica rabbit eat your heart out,” another follower remarked.

“This is my fav hair color on you,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Finally redhead Bella is back,” yet another follower added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Bella stunned her followers with a massive Instagram update in which she shared snaps from a Pride-themed photo shoot. She showed off her physique in a bright orange bralette and electric blue shorts. She also added several accessories to finish off the look.