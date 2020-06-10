Nata Lee Shows Off Pert Derriere And Sideboob In Thong Swimsuit As She Ponders Being Able To Travel Soon

Instagram model and DJ Nata Lee recently showed off her pert derriere to her 5.2 million followers with a swimwear post. In the caption, she noted that she was glad that travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic were about to be lifted, as she shared the short video geotagged with Phuket, Thailand.

In the caption, she noted that she was looking forward to traveling and taking “beautiful photographs” once travel regulations were lifted.

The clip showed Nata wearing what appeared to be a pale blue thong swimsuit, which showed off her enviable behind and long, lean legs as she stood with her back to the camera. The outfit was cut low at the sides and featured thin straps that sat over her slender shoulders.

The celebrity’s long, unstyled blond locks hung loosely over her shoulders. As the clip played, the revealing sides showed off plenty of sideboob as Nata stretched up and pushed her hair out of the way.

The Instagram sensation wore white tube socks that were pulled up to mid-calf. They featured a blue image of a hand on each side. One her feet, Nata wore clean white runners.

It was unclear from the clip, that was filtered to look grainy and old in appearance, if the celebrity was wearing any makeup. However, she was protecting her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses.

Behind Nata lush foliage was on display as she stood on a wide, paved path. This wound through the landscape that was highlighted with several tall palm trees. Directly alongside the path were smaller plants as well as mid-range bushes that helped add to the tropical feel of the video.

In the distance, a black fence could be seen. Buildings could also be sighted through the trees.

As soon as Nata posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the clip had garnered 669,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments.

“Very good news,” one admirer wrote in response to Nata’s caption.

“Absolutely fabulous Body,” another follower wrote in the comments section.

“What beautiful legs,” a fan said.

A fourth person simply wrote “Bellissima” repeatedly, highlighting the words with red heart emoji.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

