Paris Hilton Stuns In Rainbow Bikini For Pride Month

Paris Hilton sent a bright and bold message to her 12.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday when she sported a rainbow bikini in honor of Pride month. The heiress posted a video to her Instagram page in which she stood in front of an animated rainbow heart. She held a glittery flag pole with a rainbow pride flag flying from it.

Hilton wore a sparkling rainbow bikini that matched the hue and aesthetic of the flagpole. The bikini top was a thin tube top that hugged her chest. The bottoms were a basic bikini style that rested high on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist.

Her bleach blond hair tumbled down her shoulders, almost brushing the tube top. Hilton’s jagged bangs fell into her face. Her makeup application appeared simple, with a dark lined eye and icy pink lips.

Emblazoned in glittery letters next to Hilton’s face were the words “Love Is Love.”

In the caption, Hilton used popular hashtags to indicate that the post was her celebration of Pride Month, which is held in June each year, according to CNN. The month-long celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, non-binary, gender non-conforming, pansexual, and asexual communities commemorates the riot at Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City.

Hilton hasn’t always been such an ally to the LGBTQ+ communities, though. According to Radar Online, Hilton was recorded saying some pretty awful things about gay men back in 2012. During a cab ride with a gay friend, Hilton made comments about how all gay men were promiscuous and “disgusting.” She went on to say that they “probably have AIDS.”

After the audio was leaked by Radar Online, Hilton apologized profusely and insisted that she was a huge supporter of LGBTQ+ folks.

Since then, Hilton has tried to use her platform to support LGBTQ+ folks. In an interview with Gay Times in 2019, Hilton spoke out about the Trump administration’s targeting of trans people and her ongoing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I have several friends in the trans community and have heard their stories of what they went through and the hardships. I think that they’re so courageous and they inspire me. No community deserves to have their rights taken away from them, and the trans community shouldn’t be targeted with administrative regulations on their human lives. I plan to use my platform to speak out and to continue to give this community a voice… I think it’s important for me to spread love, tolerance, acceptance and support everyone – especially the LGBTQ community.”

Hilton has also acknowledged on several occasions that the queer community are among her biggest supporters. In the Gay Times interview, Hilton thanked the LGBTQ+ community that have supported her career for almost a decade.