Jill Duggar Reveals Her Family Was Tested For COVID-19, Shares The Experience On Video

Jill decided to film her experience with getting tested for the coronavirus.

Jill Duggar revealed that she had symptoms that resembled COVID-19. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, uploaded a two-part video on their family’s YouTube channel on Tuesday as they filmed their trip to the testing center near their home in Arkansas. Jill said that this was her second screening for the virus.

The Counting On star was sitting in the passenger seat of their car with Derick driving her to get the test done. Their two young sons, Israel and Sam, were both in their car seats in the back. Jill had her camera in hand explaining that she got tested last week, but her symptoms suddenly worsened.

In the video, the Duggar daughter said that she had developed a rash on both of her arms and that her feet were burning. She also revealed that the boys were tested last week. These all took place a few weeks ago, according to Jill.

The second video showed the actual process of the medical worker sticking the long swab up both sides of her nose. You could see Jill wince as they went up quite far. That made the mom of two break out into a coughing fit after it was all done. Derick is heard asking her how it felt. Jill indicated that it felt weird as she rubbed her nose fiercely.

Jill appeared to be the only one in the car who wore a mask. Derick and the boys seemed to be mask-free during the whole COVID-19 screening. Jill was also seemingly the only one who got tested the second time around. Thankfully, the Dillard family all tested negative.

Just a few days ago, Jill Duggar and her boys spent some time outdoors enjoying a creek to cool off from the warm temperatures. She brought some snacks for the kids as they relaxed for a bit. She seemed to be feeling good at that time. The whole family appears to be doing pretty well right now.

The reality stars have been doing their best to social distance during the coronavirus outbreak the past few weeks. Jill’s Instagram has been full of photos from their home as she had been trying to keep her boys busy. They even kept 6 feet apart when they paid a visit with Derick’s mom a few weeks ago. Also, Michelle Duggar and a few of Jill’s younger siblings were seen stopping by for Israel’s birthday in April. They talked and waved through a window outside of the Dillard house.