Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Wine Line Get Discontinued, See Her Past Joke About Being Fired

Nocking Point will no longer be making Witches of WeHo wine.

Stassi Schroeder’s wine line, Witches of WeHo, which she once shared with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney, has been discontinued by its maker, Nocking Point.

On Tuesday, hours after Bravo confirmed Stassi was fired from their reality star, along with Kristen, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, Nocking Point revealed it would no longer be making or selling the drinks.

“The term of our agreement with the ladies expired months ago and we have taken any remaining inventory down from the website,” a rep for Nocking Point told Us Weekly magazine on Tuesday, June 9.

As the outlet explained, Stassi and her co-stars released a pinot grigio, called Basic Witch Potion No. 1, in February 2019 and a Potion No. 2 Basic Witch Rosé in July of last year during filming on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Although the link to purchase the ladies’ pinot grigio appeared to be active earlier today, the rep for Nocking Point said that the item has been sold out and removed from their main shop for the past several months, and also added that they will not be making or selling any more of Stassi, Kristen, and Katie’s product.

As for the Witches of WeHo rosé, that beverage has also been removed from the website of Nocking Point.

In addition to cutting ties with Stassi and her cast mates after her firing from Vanderpump Rules, Nocking Point released a statement in which they vowed to stand in solidarity with the black community following the May 25 death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“Nocking Point stands squarely against the systemic oppression that continues to claim innocent lives. We believe in the true spirit of this nation that champions diversity, equality and justice for every living individual,” their statement read. “We commit to advocate for the movements, solutions and legal & cultural changes that we all so desperately need.”

In other Stassi news, the now-ex-reality star recently made headlines after a past post on Instagram included a joke about Bravo firing her.

“Dear Bravo, please never fire me,” she shared in the caption of her photo.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo officially announced the firing of Stassi, Kristen, Max, and Brett on Instagram on Tuesday, several days after their former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers accused the cast of discrimination and racially-charged behavior.