Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Physique While Filling Her Car With Gas

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing form-fitting clothing, the celebrity filled up at the gas station in the series of photos.

The set of images showed Qimmah wearing a pair of blue denim jeans that buttoned up at the front. This item of clothing showed off her curvaceous legs as she leaned towards her pink car to grab the gas pump, her mouth slightly open. She paired the jeans with a tiny grey bra top that hugged her form, highlighting her muscular arms and showing off her cleavage. On her feet, the fitness model wore white slip-on shoes with a weave pattern and a beige-colored sole.

In the first image, Qimmah looked away from the camera, her long dark hair straightened and hanging down over one shoulder. The second snap showed her looking directly at the lens as she smiled at her intended audience and continued to pump gas. She bent one leg in this shot as she leaned forward.

The third image showed Qimmah pouting as she stared seductively over one shoulder. The Instagram sensation chose what appeared to be pale blush shades of eyeshadow to highlight her beautiful eyes. On her lips, she seemed to be wearing a pale pink shade of lip gloss that matched her eye makeup.

Finally, the last photo saw Qimmah smiling once more. This time she stood away from her car and crossed one leg in front of the other.

In the caption, the fitness trainer lamented about breakfast in bed and noted that her outfit was from Fashion Nova.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the set had gathered nearly 42,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“I must say something, I think this woman is toooooo stunning for words…” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“What are you doing pumping gas. I should be pumping for you,” a fan joked.

“You always looking breathtaking,” said yet another.

“Looking good ma like always,” a fourth person wrote, also using some emoji to further highlight their words.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, and muscle arm emoji.

