Becca Kufrin Addresses Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen’s Controversial Blue Lives Matter Post

'I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment,' said Becca Kufrin.

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has addressed her fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen’s recent controversial social media post regarding police. Kufrin sat down with fellow former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on the Tuesday, June 9, episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. They discussed the post, as well as difficult topics such as racism, according to Us Weekly.

The controversy began when Yrigoyen took to Instagram on June 4 to show his support for the police. He also noted that he doesn’t believe that just because some police offers are bad that all police officers should be labeled the same way. The post got a lot of backlash online and was received poorly from other members of Bachelor nation. Kufrin originally kept silent regarding the matter and said she needed time to educate herself and reflect.

Throughout the podcast, Kufrin emphasized that while she did not agree with what Yrigoyen posted and felt it was poorly timed, she still loves and supports him.

“Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don’t align with and I don’t agree with. I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.”

She went on to say that Yrigoyen’s police officer friend’s partner had recently been shot in the head while at a riot. She explained that this is why he felt a need to show his support to those in law enforcement. She also noted that she does not believe that Yrigoyen’s post was intended to convey that only police lives matter. Lindsay, however, disagreed.

“That is what it means. That’s 100 percent what it means. I don’t care what he wrote after it,” she said.

Lindsay continued on to say that this controversial post is not the first mistake that Yrigoyen has made on social media. In the past, he came under fire for liking offensive posts that mocked those in the LGBTQ community as well as shooting survivors.

“I don’t think Garrett is malicious, but Garrett is what the problem is,” Lindsay concluded.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lindsay has been vocal over the past week in regard to racism, even accusing Bachelor nation of not being on the correct side in regards to political issues. She made it clear that if she does not see a major change, she does not want to be associated with the franchise any longer.