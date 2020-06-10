Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini

Anita Herbert’s most recent social media share captured her in a skimpy bikini instead of her usual workout attire. The sizzling new snap was added to her feed earlier this afternoon, and it’s already been noticed by many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The update consisted of two images. The first photo saw the fitness coach posed outside under a bright blue sky. She leaned back against a long wooden pole, and at her back was a sparkly stretch of crystal blue water. She did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location, but she appeared to be somewhere tropical.

Anita placed both hands near her hips and showed off a glimpse of her purple nails. However, it wasn’t the color of her manicure that fans noticed — instead, it was the skimpy attire that she wore on her fit figure.

The Instagram star opted for a mismatched bikini that was constructed of nylon fabric. Its top had a triangle cut, and the material was outlined in black. The garment itself boasted a cobalt blue hue and its tiny cups were spaced far apart. The scandalous neckline of the top left an abundance of cleavage on display, and it also helped her flaunt her muscular arms.

On her lower half, Anita sported a pair of tiny black bottoms with just enough fabric to cover her NSFW parts. Its thin sides stretched across her hips while its low-plunging front exposed her chiseled abs. Over her bottoms, she wore a netted black sarong, which tied in a bow around her waist and allowed for her muscular quads to be seen underneath.

Some of Anita’s hair waved in the wind, but she was able to gather the rest of her long tresses and secure them in a side braid. She wore her part in the middle and completed her look with a striking application of makeup. Her look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

The second photo in the set included a screengrab with details of Anita’s fitness challenge. In her caption, she explained to fans that she was giving away a workout guide to 10 people.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with praise, and it’s earned over 9,000 likes and 788 comments. Some social media users tagged their friends to enter the competition while countless others raved over the model’s fit figure.

“Ladies this gal right here is doing a free giveaway go and enter! She’s one of my favorites fitness coaches!” one follower gushed, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“You are unreal and those abs omg I want be like u,” another fan wrote, alongside a trio of flame emoji.