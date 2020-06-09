Aisha Thalia Shows Off Underboob in Tight White Crop Top

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 554,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing a tight white top that only just covered her ample assets, the celebrity also paired the look with short denim shorts.

In the image, Aisha was wearing a tight white crop top that only just covered her ample assets, resulting in some underboob peeking out. She matched the top with a pair of denim cutoffs that hugged her hourglass shape as she posed with one curvaceous hip jutting out to the side. The model also added a floppy blue hat with a wide brim and dark band in order to complete the look.

Underneath the hat, her wild curls poked out and fell to just below her shoulders. Aisha wore large hoop earrings and her make up was impeccable as it showed off her gorgeously smooth complexion. It appeared that the model added plenty of dark eyeliner and mascara as well as a shade of dusty pink lipstick to highlight her features. She also opted for bright red nail polish on her super long nails.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her admirers had flocked to her account and were already posting their thoughts about the photo. Within one hour, the shot had gathered more than 2,700 likes and plenty of comments.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha has been trying to draw more attention to her posts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. However, she felt that Instagram algorithms have been blocking some content-only posts. Therefore, she has chosen to mix in her activism with her usual posts in order to — hopefully — spread the word further.

In her most recent post, the celebrity added some commentary regarding the movement and her fans quickly responded to her stance.

“Never change,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’ve put a voice to the many nuances of struggle going on. From the bigger and broader issues you there small seemingly unimportant ones. They’re all relevant and very real. Many content creators struggle with this,” a second fan said.

“Thank you for speaking from your heart, but more importantly for continuing to role model strength and character,” said yet another.

However, others were more interested in what Aisha was wearing.

“Beautiful and curvy,” another person wrote, also using an emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes emoji.