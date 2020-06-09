Lauren Drain Rocks A Pink Bikini & Does A Unique Workout In A Sizzling Instagram Video Clip

“The World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain surprised her 3.8 million Instagram followers with a video update in which she showed off a unique workout she was doing to tone and sculpt her post-baby body. The video was taken in San Diego, California, as the geotag indicated. Lauren stood on a stone patio area with a breathtaking view of the beach. The waves lapped at the sandy shores and the sky was a stunning blue with fluffy white clouds dotted throughout.

Lauren rocked a skimpy pink bikini that left little to the imagination. It looked as though she was wearing a tanning bikini, as the strap stretching across her back and the thin straps stretching over her hips were both clear.

The bikini top featured tiny triangular cups that could barely contain Lauren’s ample assets, and when the camera captured the front of her physique a serious amount of cleavage was on display, as well as a tantalizing amount of side boob.

The bikini bottoms likewise featured minimal fabric, and were a thong style that showcased Lauren’s sculpted rear. Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in a straight, wind-swept style, and her sun-kissed skin glowed in the sunshine.

Lauren had her daughter Aria in a bouncer harness with a bar at the top. Rather than securing the bouncer to a nearby surface, though, Lauren opted to use the opportunity to squeeze in an outdoor workout while also spending quality time with her daughter.

While Aria smiled in the harness with pink booties on her feet, Lauren raised and lowered her daughter’s body by raising and lowering the bar atop the bouncer. Whenever she brought her daughter up, she gave her a small kiss and a smile.

Lauren’s followers absolutely loved the sweet and sexy video clip, and the post racked up over 43,500 views within 47 minutes. It also received 125 comments from Lauren’s eager fans within the same time span.

“You look absolutely beautiful!!!!!!!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Great job getting in shape with a baby!!! It’s tough!” another follower wrote.

“That’s genius! And so cute!” another fan commented, loving Lauren’s innovative outdoor workout.

“That movement is harder than it looks! Not sure I could even get a rep with that baby,” a fourth fan wrote, impressed by Lauren’s strength.

Lauren has been open and honest about her post-partum fitness journey on her Instagram page. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a sweet snap in which she rocked a pair of tiny denim Daisy Dukes and a denim crop top while holding Aria. She mentioned in the caption of that particular update that she was finding it tough to get back to modelling with so much going on in her life, but that she was planning to take on the challenge.