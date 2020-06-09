Rosanna Arkle Bares Her Bombshell Body In Skimpy White Underwear

Blond beauty Rosanna Arkle tantalized her 5.3 million Instagram followers in her latest update, in which she showed off her bombshell body in a barely there ensemble. The update she shared was captured by a photographer named Angel Riley, who Rosanna made sure to tag.

Rosanna didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing in the middle of a field filled with golden plants, with some green hills visible in the background. The natural setting was impressive, but the model remained the focal point of the snap.

On her lower body, Rosanna wore skimpy white underwear that left little to the imagination. The bottoms consisted of a tiny triangular patch of fabric that covered any NSFW areas and thin strings that stretched up above her hip on either side. The white hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin, and the high-cut style accentuated her curves further. Her toned stomach was exposed in the shot, as the bottoms dipped scandalously low in the front.

Rosanna paired the underwear with a cozy-looking top that appeared to be a cardigan, although Rosanna had the piece of clothing draped around her body in a way that made it difficult to tell exactly what the garment was. She pulled the sides down on her arms, exposing her shoulders and chest, and had one arm crossed in front of her stomach while the other hand went up to her parted lips.

One of Rosanna’s breasts appeared to be on display in the look, although a blurred white scribble concealed any NSFW elements. Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight, which cast a magical light over the entire landscape and over her figure.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls, and she gazed at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. Her beauty look was flawless, with what seemed like black eyeliner and long lashes to accentuate her eyes.

Rosanna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing snap, and the post racked up over 10,000 likes within just 51 minutes. In less than an hour, it also received 211 comments from her fans.

“Oh wow this is STUNNING,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“Flawless omg,” another follower commented.

“Gorgeous,” one fan added simply, including several heart emoji in the comment.

Rosanna’s latest post wasn’t the first snap where she credited Riley as the photographer. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, sshe posted an update in which she wore a flirty skirt and nothing else as she posed in what looked like the same spot, covering up her ample assets with her arms and serving up a smoldering expression.