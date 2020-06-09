Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Cardigan & White Miniskirt

Kara Del Toro sprawled out on a bed in her latest Instagram slideshow, showing off her hourglass figure in a tiny ensemble. The Instagram model shared the two-photo set on Tuesday, June 9, much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers.

She wore a white, lacy bra that was low-cut and sheer, leaving little to the imagination. The cups barely covered her chest, which threatened to spill out of the garment. She paired the top with a light pink cardigan that was held together with only one button that cinched the ensemble just below her bust. The blouse, which gave the austere background a pop of pastel, left her cleavage exposed, and fans also caught a tiny hint of her toned and tanned midriff.

Kara completed the look with a tight, white miniskirt that matched her lingerie, and the hem of the skirt was so short that it barely covered her thighs.

In the first photo of the series, she lay down on her side, propping her body up with one elbow. Her legs crossed were crossed and she held an open book in her hands while she looked off to the side, her plump pout slightly open, showing off her pearly white teeth.

The second picture was similar, only in this shot, Kara looked downwards and placed one hand on her upper thigh.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and tied into two twin braids that cascaded down her shoulders. One lock of hair fell loose, framing her face and tumbling down in a caramel-colored curl.

Kara’s natural makeup look started with her brows, which appeared to be shaped and sculpted. It looked as if she wore black mascara on her lush lashes. Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with highlighter and bronzer. She appeared to wear a reddish-brown lipstick on her pout.

As for her jewelry, the model accessorized with a chain necklace.

Kara’s followers flocked to the comments section in droves, eager to tell the model their thoughts on her newest look.

“Oh my GOODness!!!” exclaimed a fan, following up their comment with a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous picture,” shared a second follower, punctuating their comment with two red hearts. “Love it.”

“OBSESSED,” replied a third person in all-caps, including several pink hearts.

“Smashing it as usual!” wrote a fourth social media user, adding a clapping hands emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 18,600 likes and close to 200 comments.