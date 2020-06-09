Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Curvy Backside, Teases She’s ‘Staying Positive’

Model Anastasiya Kvitko’s latest Instagram post has her fans buzzing. The social media starlet, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” shared a new Bang Energy Drink video and this one heavily focused on her infamous derriere.

Kvitko shared the new video on Tuesday afternoon and it did not take long for her followers to embrace it. The outfit she wore for this new video appeared to match a gray yoga set she posed in recently for another recent Instagram upload. In this case, the model’s 11 million fans got to see this tight-fitting workout bra and legging set in motion and it seems that people were thrilled with these views.

The video started with Kvitko indoors, filming from behind as she walked to a sliding glass patio door. Then, she opened the door and was filmed as she walked outside and around the pool. During those initial steps, it was impossible to miss Kvitko’s plump derriere as her curves strained against the fabric of the skintight leggings.

The model’s long, blond hair hung loosely down her back and as she turned later in the video, it could be seen that she was wearing dark sunglasses. The workout bra showed just a sliver of skin from the back, but plenty of deep cleavage from the front.

Toward the end of the video clip, Kvitko briefly sat on the edge of the hot tub. The video camera followed her as she walked a few more steps and turned to showcase her curves. A moment later, she squatted down to give her puppy a little attention.

Nearly 65,000 people liked Kvitko’s new video within the first hour after she had initially shared it. There were almost 500 comments added as well and people had plenty of praise to heap on the stunning Russian influencer.

“U look amazing and beautiful in the video,” one fan remarked.

“Most beautiful woman ever wow,” a follower praised.

“Absolutely fantastic omg so gorgeous,” another fan detailed.

“You are much more beautiful and natural than kim kardashian,” someone else shared, heaping the praise on the Russian beauty.

In her caption, Kvitko noted that she was staying positive on a cloudy day and she teased that the energy drink helped her a lot. Based on the feedback from her followers, her new video clip seemed to help her fans embrace their day quite a bit as well.

When Kvitko flaunted her curves in this yoga set a few days ago, she posed in a rather demure, coy way. This time, she didn’t hold back and it seemed that her millions of followers were enchanted with the way this ensemble showcased her insane hourglass figure.