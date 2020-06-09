Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Cleavage-Baring Snakeskin-Print Bodysuit

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a revealing snakeskin-print bodysuit. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be in a bathroom, with ornate windows visible in the background, as well as a standing tub. The room was done in different white tones, making the model’s dark ensemble pop.

Lindsey didn’t tag the brand behind the garment in the post either, but she showcased her curvaceous figure in the sexy ensemble. The look she wore was an off-the-shoulder style that bared her shoulders and chest, with the sleeves starting halfway down her upper arms and extending all the way to her wrists. The arms had a figure-hugging fit and were crafted from a snakeskin-print fabric.

The front of the bodysuit featured a lace-up detail that stretched across Lindsey’s chest and stomach, exposing a serious amount of cleavage. The cutout along the front reached all the way down below her belly button before the fabric became solid again, covering her lower stomach and hips.

Lindsey held her cell phone in one hand, encased in a zebra-print case, and placed her other hand on a surface out of frame. Her position meant that only a hint of her hips and thighs was visible in the shot, but there was still plenty for her admirers to appreciate.

Lindsey’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in an effortless style and were parted in the middle to frame her stunning features. Her beauty look was natural, yet glamorous, with bold brows several shades darker than her blond locks, what appeared to be subtle brown eyeshadow to accentuate her gaze, and what looked like a nude lip with liner in a slightly darker hue.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling selfie, and the post racked up over 56,300 likes within just one hour as well as 836 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow gorgeous body and view,” one follower commented.

“Smoking,” another fan wrote, followed by a duo of flame emoji to emphasize their point.

“You are perfect,” a third person added, followed by a heart -eyes emoji.

“There’s no point complimenting a rose as it imposes its scent J’adore,” a fourth individual remarked, comparing Lindsey to a flower.

