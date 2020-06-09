Sarah Silverman, 49, Wears A Mismatched Bikini & Sunbathes On A Piece Of Cardboard In NYC

The comedian used her fire escape to soak up some rays.

Sarah Silverman found a creative way to get some vitamin D in NYC. On Tuesday, the 49-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share two photos of her sensational bikini body with her 1.9 million followers. The snapshots revealed that she was sunning herself on the fire escape of her apartment in New York.

The Masters of Sex star was stretched out on a large cardboard box that had been flattened out. The floor of her small balcony consisted of long metal bars with slats between them, so the hard covering likely made her sunbathing spot a bit more comfortable.

Sarah’s first photo was a point-of-view selfie, so she was only visible from the chest down. The actress wore a black-and-white striped bralette top with tank-style shoulder straps and a low scoop neck that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Her washboard abs were also on full display, along with her shapely legs and light purple bikini bottoms.

Sarah’s briefs had a boyshort silhouette with a mid-cut leg and a waistline that hit a few inches below the navel. The garment appeared to be constructed out of stretchy jersey fabric, and it featured a faux fly detail with two white buttons. Sarah completed her ensemble with a red bandanna, which she was using as a facial covering.

Unfortunately for the funnywoman, it looked like the shade was somewhat thwarting her attempt to soak up some rays.

Sarah’s face was also out-of-frame in her second photo. It was taken indoors, where she was seated on a chair. The snap provided a better view of her trim, toned midsection.

Sarah’s Instagram followers let her know how impressive they found her fit physique by pressing the “like” button on her post over 125,000 times in the span of a few hours. Her pictures also inspired upward of 6,000 comments.

“This is a high quality thirst trap,” read one response to her post.

“Where can I get one of those sweet cardboard beach mats?” another fan remarked.

One commenter also quipped that Sarah’s bikini looked like it was inspired by McDonald’s mascots Hamburglar and Grimace.

“Sarah is a whole Happy Meal,” another fan replied.

As reported by Page Six, New Yorkers can occasionally see a more covered-up Sarah standing on the fire escape. She’s been joining the numerous city dwellers who stand outside nightly and bang pots and pans to show their appreciation for the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus.

Sarah moved to NYC to work on a musical based on her memoir, The Bedwetter. The Wreck It Ralph star has another big project in the works, and, much like her bikini photos, fans won’t get to see her face in it. She and Seth Rogen are teaming up on an adult animated series for HBO Max titled Santa Inc.