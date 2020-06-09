‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Phyllis Gets The Boot

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, June 10 teases both a romantic and a tragic moment from more than 15 years ago that aired the first time on May 5, 2005. Michael pops the question to Lauren, but the entire Newman family worries as Cassie prepares to undergo surgery during the aftermath of her accident.

Michael (Christian Le Blanc) proposes to Lauren (Tracey Bregman), according to SheKnows Soaps. He takes her away for a special evening, and they spend time gambling. However, Michael is ready to take the biggest gamble of all. He lays all his cards on the table, and they contain a special message for Lauren. Michael wants her to marry him. However, Lauren is not confident that he’s being real with her. She seems a bit surprised by the proposal. Michael assures Lauren that he’s ready to risk everything to be with her forever. Isn’t that what Lauren wants too?

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) await news on Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) condition. Cassie wants to know what is wrong, but Nick and Sharon are both cagey with her. They let their daughter know she has a head injury, and she will need surgery to help fix things. The detective comes in to question the teen about Daniel (Michael Graziadei), but Cassie cannot remember much about the whole accident. The entire family rallies around her as she heads for surgery, and Cassie asks them to tell Noah that he’s the best brother in the whole world.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) asks Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) about Cassie, and Nikki lets her know about the teen’s surgery. Then, she tells Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) that she and Daniel must move out of the tack house. Phyllis is struggling since she has few friends, and Damon (Keith Hamilton Cobb) plans to leave town too. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) comes to Phyllis’s rescue by offering to let her and Daniel move in with him.

In the midst of everything, Daniel worries that he will end up going to prison forever because of the accident, so he ends up packing his bags to leave Genoa City and escape justice. However, Lily (Christel Khalil) desperately wants Daniel to stay. It seems like it’s too late, though, because Daniel assures Lily that he’s made up his mind about what he plans to do. However, Lily comes up with a solution that might allow Daniel to stay out of trouble while staying in town too.