Faith Stowers Says She Feels ‘So Vindicated’ After Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Are Fired By Bravo

The reality star praised Bravo for doing the right thing by firing the original cast members of the hit reality show.

Faith Stowers says she feels “vindicated” following the sudden firings of Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules.

After Bravo announced the bombshell firing of main cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni after their past racially insensitive comments and actions came to light, Faith, 31, zeroed in on Stassi and Kristen, whom she worked with during past seasons of the popular reality show.

In a statement shortly after news of the cast shakeup broke, Faith praised the network for doing the right thing after she shared her story about how she was treated when she was the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she told Page Six.

The onetime Vanderpump Rules star added that she was “in the middle of prayer” just before she heard about the firings of the veteran Bravo stars and that she felt a sense of peace at the time. She now feels that coming forward was “worth it” as the network let go of two of their most recognizable faces.

“I was ready to put myself in the line of fire because I don’t know what will happen if I don’t say anything, but I’m glad I did,” Faith said. “Now I’m seeing Bravo follow suit, releasing women that have given crazy ratings for them because they want to be on the right side of history and I’m seeing people are finally hearing us.”

Faith also told the outlet that she hopes production companies and networks are committed to hiring “casting directors and producers of color to make sure these changes are not just a one-time thing.”

In a message to the now-unemployed former Vanderpump Rules stars, the short-lived SURver, who appeared on the Bravo series between 2015 to 2017, added that she hopes the group will use their unexpected free time to “educate themselves to why this happened to them and try to use [their] voice later for real change.”

Stassi and Kristen posted public, apologetic statements in Instagram after Faith talked about their poor treatment of her during an interview last week with MTV’s Candace Rice. In the interview, Faith revealed that the two once recklessly called the police on her for a crime wasn’t involved in, and Stassi later bragged about it during a podcast interview.

Despite their public apologies, the two original Vanderpump Rules stars reportedly did not reach out to Faith privately to say sorry, per Us Weekly.