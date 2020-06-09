Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Off Killer Cleavage In Latest Bikini Snap

Instagram star Sophie Mudd treated fans to view of her killer curves in her latest update. She was photographed sitting outside getting some sun in a white bikini that flaunted her ample assets, and she included an introspective caption for the post.

In the past couple of weeks, the model had shied away from posting photos of herself but on Tuesday, she put her figure and gorgeous face on display for this new upload. She sat on a lounge chair outdoors on a patio, with trees and greenery visible in the background. Mudd faced the camera as she struck a pose that helped accentuate her cleavage.

The 21-year-old was sitting down on her side but propped her body up with her arms on the edge of the patio chair. Mudd had her legs apart as she was shot from the thighs up. She had her auburn-colored hair parted in the middle and wore it down. Her head was slightly tilted to the left as she pursed her lips while the sun shone down on her.

Mudd rocked a white swimsuit and the top had gold clasps that connected the straps to the cups. She wore matching white bottoms and had her arms in a lilac-colored sweater that was draped behind her back. The social media influencer had a cross pendant around her neck to complete the ensemble. She pressed her arms against her body, and this pose embellished her generous bust.

Mudd included a caption about how life can change over time, and how time can be the ultimate healer.

Many of the model’s 1.7 million Instagram followers noticed the sultry pic, and over 98,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over one hour after the post went online. Over 700 comments poured in as her replies were swamped with fire and heart-eyes emoji. Fans complimented her outfit and thought-provoking words.

“OMG…This color was made for you doll!!!” a follower wrote, also adding a purple-heart emoji.

“Girl putting my body to shameee,” an envious Instagram user commented.

“No, you Are the Killer!” a fan responded in reference to Mudd’s caption.

“Not only time…takes accountability and effort,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Mudd treated her admirers to a snap in a revealing sundress last month. She had a bucket hat on her head and wore a white dress adorned with strawberries — an outfit that hugged her voluptuous chest. The model garnered a reaction from fans, as the post earned over 110,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.