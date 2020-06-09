Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Stuns Fans In Multicolored Dress At Heart Radio Studios

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — was photographed in an eye-catching number earlier this morning. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” songstress currently serves as a showbiz reporter on the station’s breakfast show alongside Jamie Theakston and Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden. Roberts has continued to work on the show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and didn’t disappoint with today’s outfit choice.

The 38-year-old stunned in a multicolored dress that fell just below the knees and had mid-length sleeves. The top half of the garment was in the style of the shirt while the bottom half looked like a pleated skirt. Roberts unbuttoned the top half of the garment which helped showcase her decolletage and paired the ensemble with bright yellow heels. The singer accessorized herself with a necklace and red cat-eye sunglasses. Roberts sported her wavy shoulder-length hair down and rested a black studded Yves Saint Laurent bag on her shoulder. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied pink lipstick and eyeliner.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Roberts was snapped arriving at her work located in London by the paparazzi. The entertainer continued to flash a smile and looked effortlessly stylish.

On Instagram, she posted a shot of herself inside the building in front of a plain red wall. Roberts rested one hand on her hip and raised the other beside her. She placed one foot in front of the other and tilted her head slightly to the right. Roberts showed off her pearly whites and took off her sunglasses.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 8,700 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“Gorgeous lil ray of sunshine,” one user wrote.

“Very vibrant and beautiful Miss Roberts,” another devotee shared.

“I love the dress and you look amazing (of course!),” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“This outfit is gorgeous!! All the bright colors are lovely,” a fourth admirer commented.

Roberts is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience with her killer outfits. Last week, the former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant looked dress for success in a long-sleeved white pussy bow blouse with black detailing. She paired the ensemble with a high-waisted floral skirt that had a black, lavender, and white color scheme and snakeskin-print heels. Roberts left her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down and accessorized herself with the same black Yves Saint Laurent handbag.