Andy Cohen Is Said To Be Eyeing Lori Loughlin For A Role On ‘RHOBH’

Lori Loughlin could be the next 'housewife.'

Andy Cohen is reportedly hoping that disgraced Full House actress Lori Loughlin will consider joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills upon the completion of her two-month prison sentence, which she was dealt after being caught in a college admissions scandal.

According to a report from Life & Style magazine, which was shared by All About the Real Housewives on June 9, Andy, who works as an executive with the Bravo network and also hosts his own late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, has already been in touch with Lori. He reportedly hopes that she will take him up on his offer to appear on the series’ upcoming 11th season.

“Lori has everything that makes a good housewife: beauty, fame, celebrity friends and scandal,” an insider explained. “Plus, she knows full well that she’s going to find it difficult to find a job again.”

As fans have likely heard, Lori was taken into custody in March of last year after she and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California as recruits for the school’s crew team, even though they had never competed in the sport.

It was later revealed that the 55-year-old actress Photoshopped pictures of her daughters rowing to make them look like credible crew recruits. Months later, Lori pleaded guilty to charges of mail and wire fraud after her arrest resulted in her being fired from her roles on both Fuller House and When the Heart Calls.

As for whether or not Lori would actually participate in the Bravo reality show, the source claimed that while the mother-of-two wouldn’t have considered doing so prior to the college admissions scandal, she may be interested in anything that will offer her a paycheck.

“She would have never signed on to do this before, but it’s a steady paycheck,” they admitted. “Andy’s given her a lot to think about.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa Rinna recently mentioned Lori on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as she shaded her while talking to her 18-year-old daughter Amelia about transferring to USC.

“Good, ’cause I’m not gonna put you on a rowing machine and take a picture of you,” Lisa joked at the time, according to a report from Us Weekly magazine.

Then, after her daughter told her to “not” make such a quip and said her statement was the “wrong thing to say,” Lisa promised that she would never, ever do such a thing.