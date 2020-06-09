Jax And Brittany Trend On Twitter As ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Wonder If They Will Be Fired Next

Bravo officially fired Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni on Tuesday after a major campaign online from fans and other reality stars on social media. Despite the applause from viewers online after the news broke, many began calling for the firing of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright from the hit reality series as well. The cry for their termination was so loud, that the duo became a trending topic on Twitter in less than an hour after Kristen and Stassi’s news made headlines. Thousands have been tweeting about their desire for Jax and Brittany to also get the boot, due to some fan’s beliefs that the pair is homophobic and transphobic.

“What about homophobic, racist Jax and Brittany?!! They should’ve been gone a long time ago!” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kudos to @BravoTV for getting rid of racist Stassi and Kristen. Now how about you do the right thing, especially during #PRIDE2020 and get rid of homophobic Jax and Brittany,” another added.

Jax and Brittany’s homophobic pastor was part of a major storyline on Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. The couple decided to fire their pastor from officiating their 2019 wedding after Lisa Vanderpump contacted them about the severity of the situation. The pastor had ties to Brittany’s family and had tweeted a number of homophobic sentiments over the years, which the couple claimed to know nothing about. Jax also came under fire this past season for slamming co-star Ariana Madix for being bisexual.

“Why doesn’t [Tom Sandoval] figure out his girlfriend’s issues huh? First of all why don’t you figure out what sexuality she is because it changes every day?” Jax said in a Season 8 episode.

The 40-year-old also made a comment under his breath during a Watch What Happens Live appearance that Ariana liked women after Andy Cohen asked why he thought she and Tom hadn’t married or had kids yet.

Wow, look at @BravoTV trying to do the right thing. Now what about Jax and Brittany? This will all be an empty gesture if you don't deal with all of the problematic cast members on your shows. — curt. (@quitecurt) June 9, 2020

There has been no comment from Bravo regarding anyone else on the Vanderpump Rules cast. For now, it appears as if Brittany and Jax’s jobs on the show are safe. The duo has remained silent on social media regarding the firings of Stassi and Kristen but continued to post their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jax also tweeted in support of Pride month by announcing that Cameo would be donating proceeds to GLAAD for all of June. He urged his followers to help raise money for the cause. Fans can currently book Jax on Cameo for $140.