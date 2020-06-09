Stassie Karanikolaou Celebrates Her 23rd Birthday In A Revealing Pink Ensemble

Stassie Karanikolaou turned 23 on Tuesday and celebrations were in order on her Instagram account. The model uploaded two new images in honor of her special day and her 8.1 million fans loved her skin-baring attire.

The first image in the series captured Stassie posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but it looked like the photo was snapped indoors. She stood in a picture-perfect space that was fully decorated with red and black balloons. Several massive, chain-linked silver balloons also surrounded the area above her head. In her caption, the BFF of Kylie Jenner reminded her followers to go and vote after letting them know that she was celebrating her birthday.

The model appeared to arch her back slightly as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. The babe bent her arms at her elbows and ran both hands through her mermaid-like spirals. She shot a seductive look into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

On her upper half, she sported a pink bandeau top that resembled a bikini. A few sequins were adhered to its bodice and gave the piece a little bit of sparkle as the sun reflected off the garment. The piece cinched in the middle as its fabric stretched tightly across her chest. The top had a small v-neckline that exposed a glimmer of her tanned chest.

She sported a skimpy skirt that was constructed of the same fabric on her lower half. She wore the right side high on her hip, while the left side fell low on her waist and showcased her ripped abs. The second image in the series captured the influencer in the same smoking-hot outfit.

Stassie wore a dainty silver cross necklace, which provided the perfect amount of bling. She went all-out in terms of glam, rocking a bombshell application of makeup. The babe seemed to sport defined brows and extended her lashes with a few thick coats of mascara. It looked like she added some blush on her cheekbones and a matte lipstick.

Fans showered the update with plenty of praise. Within an hour, it’s been double-tapped over 569,000 times, while over 4,000 users flooded the comments section. Kylie also took the liberty of sharing a series of photos and a sweet tribute to her pal on Instagram on her special day.

“Happy birthday to my fairy 42 sister @stassiebaby!! you are the rarest of all time.. truly a gift to this world & the best aunty to my babygirl. i can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday. i cherish every year we’ve spent together and i thank God for putting you in my life,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without you. i have your back till the end of time. today and every day.. we celebrate you.”