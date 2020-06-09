Bethany Lily April Relies On Jean Jacket To Cover Up Massive Cleavage In Racy New Instagram Photos

The model posed for a series of photos wearing an artfully placed jean jacket.

Bethany Lily April knows how to wear a jean jacket. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, the model wore a jean jacket, compression shorts, and nothing else as she showed off her ample cleavage. In the snaps, Bethany’s breasts were on full display. The caption suggested that she was doing some light gardening while wearing her favorite jacket, which featured flames on the cuffs.

In all three images, Bethany’s hair fell in loose curls down both sides of her face. The photos were all in front of a green door, and she didn’t appear to be doing any actual gardening in any of them. She also appeared to have worn makeup for the snaps, including eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, foundation, bronzer, and dark pink lipstick.

In the first image, Bethany looked directly at the camera from a sitting position, which accentuated her striking blue eyes. She had one arm on the other as she let the jacket fall down off of her shoulders so that it just barely contained her cleavage.

In the second photo, she stood and looked off into the distance. This time, she held the jacket with her hand, revealing just a bit of her tight abs.

The third photo featured the model sitting and looking down while wearing a pair of sunglasses. One hand was on her glasses, while the other rested on her thigh.

In the four hours since the images were first posted, the post has already received thousands of likes and more than 1,400 comments. Bethany asked users to weigh in on which snap was their favorite, and many commenters were happy to do so.

“#1 Your hotness never stops,” one user wrote.

Others suggested that the third picture was their favorite, but most had some difficulty choosing just one. Others simply wanted to compliment Bethany on how good the jacket looked on her.

“I wish I could like this 3 times for every picture they are all 10s,” one commenter wrote.

“That is a great look on you…,” another remarked.

While the jean jacket certainly did a great job of highlighting her cleavage, it’s not exactly the first time that Bethany has chosen to focus on that particular asset on her Instagram account. In an image posted yesterday, the model posed in a pink bra holding a flower of the same color. In the photo, she looked up at the camera from a sitting position. Since that post went live yesterday, it’s received thousands of likes and more than 2,300 comments.