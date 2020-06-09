Natalie Portman Supports The ‘Defund The Police’ Movement On Her Instagram

Natalie Portman is one of the lastest celebrities to come out in support of the growing Defund the Police movement that gained steam after George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.

According to Page Six, the actress took to her Instagram page recently to discuss her reasons for supporting the movement and to share resources to anyone interested in learning more.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, the Thor actress spoke about how she initially felt fear upon hearing about the movement, but after conducting more research, she began to see its merits.

She went on to discuss her privilege as a white woman while acknowledging that her “black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror.”

She then stated that cops are part of an intricate system in America that over-polices black people. She also brought up Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis cops.

She cited the work of the Movement for Black Lives as a source of education for her to learn how to “question the status quo.”

Portman also added that she began to imagine a world where we invest in things like shelter, education, and healthcare instead of “putting all of our money into punishment.”

The 39-year-old actress acknowledged that she had gotten to a point in her life where she recognized that being uncomfortable with something isn’t always a bad thing, but may indicate that what does make her feel comfortable and safe is wrong.

In her actual post, she shared a short GIF drawing of a police car without a wheel blossoming into flowers as the words “defund the police” appear above it.

Follow-up slides in her share included information about what it means to defund the police, the reasons behind the movement, and various other sources to supplement her post. The final slide she shared gave her 7 million followers advice on additional reading material.

The article indicated that the movement specifically “calls for reducing police budgets and investing that money directly into poorer communities of color, funding better schools, housing and medical services.”

Fellow Marvel actress Brie Larson liked Portman’s post. Larson also signed an open letter in support of the initiative, according to Page Six.

Actress Olivia Wilde, Ellen Pompeo, and Jessica Chastain also commented.

“So well said. Thank you, Natalie!” wrote Wilde alongside a red heart emoji.

Portman’s post generated a lot of feedback, some positive, and some negative. It eventually accumulated more than 202,700 likes and over 3,500 comments.