‘Pretty Little Liars’ Cast Celebrates The Show’s 10th Anniversary With Heartwarming Instagram Posts

Shay Mitchell, Lucy Hale, and Ashley Benson all took to Instagram to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show that launched their careers — Pretty Little Liars. Each of the show’s core cast members posted their own series of photos from the show, including some heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos, and added captions about what the show meant to them.

Hale, who played Aria on the hit teen drama, posted several promo shots for the show, screenshots from some of her favorite scenes, and a few behind-the-scenes shots of the core cast during filming and having fun together on set. In the caption, she gushed about what a huge impact the show had on her life.

“HAPPY 10 YEARS OF PLL! This show changed my life. Eternally grateful and always proud of what we accomplished.”

Mitchell also posted a mix of promo shots, screenshots of beloved scenes, and behind-the-scenes photos. Mitchell posted more behind-the-scenes photos than Hale, giving a unique view of what life was like for the famous squad offscreen. In the caption, Mitchell expressed her gratitude for the show.

“Nothing would be the way it is right now for me, if this show hadn’t premiered a decade ago. I spent my entire 20s in Rosewood and I will be forever grateful for the last 10 years. #pllforever #pll.”

Benson, who played Hanna on Pretty Little Liars, kept her post simple and uploaded a promo shot for the show featuring all of the Liars and added a caption that expressed her lasting love for her Pretty Little Liars castmates.

Several of their Pretty Little Liars castmates commented on their posts, sending their love and celebrating the anniversary of the show that brought them together.

The other two Liars — Spencer, played by Troian Bellisario, and Alison, played by Sasha Pieterse — didn’t post about the momentous occasion.

Hale, Mitchell, Benson, Bellisario, and Pieterse developed a bond so strong while filming the show that they got matching tattoos to commemorate their time together, according to People. The onscreen squad also became an offscreen squad, which persists to this day. The actresses frequently post about their hangouts on social media and frequently send each other love with adorable Instagram posts. Benson has even called the Liars her family.

“It was really special to have such an amazing bond with these people, and the cool thing is I know that we’ll one day work together again,” she said during an interview with People after the show wrapped. “And I’ll always try to make an effort to see them because they’re literally my family.”

Pretty Little Liars premiered on June 8, 2010, and ran for seven seasons.