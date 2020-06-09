‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Wonder How Stassi Schroeder Will Pay For New House & Wedding After Bombshell Firing

The longtime Bravo star was unexpectedly fired.

Vanderpump Rules fans are reacting to the bombshell firing of four main cast members due to their past racially insensitive actions and wondering how one of them will continue to afford her expensive lifestyle.

After Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules in the aftermath of resurfaced past racially insensitive comments, fans freaked out on social media.

Many fans wondered how Stassi, an original cast member on the Bravo reality show, will move forward with her upcoming Rome wedding to Beau Clark. Others noted that the Straight Up With Stassi host recently purchased a Hollywood Hills home that cost 1.7 million dollars, and that she was the one who paid the down payment because her fiance couldn’t afford to.

On Twitter, Vanderpump Rules fans had mixed reactions to Bravo’s house cleaning. Some fans were sympathetic toward Stassi while others called her firing “karma.”

“I’m wondering how Stassi’s going to pay for her new house and wedding now,” one viewer tweeted. “You know she wasn’t expecting this.”

“They’ve all bought houses in the 1.2 to 2 million range,” another wrote. ” Beau quit his full-time job to be Stassi’s assistant. These guys don’t realize the easy money is gone. This is way more interesting versus the content on the show.”

“Wow and Stassi just bought a 2 mil house or something like that, they’re freaking out about losing everything I bet,” another tweeted. “Oh well, being mean girls is one thing but to try and mess with someone’s life is another.”

“Karma is the ultimate B*tch,” another Vanderpump Rules fan added. “Like to see how Stassi is gonna pay for this European wedding and new house without them Bravo Checks.”

While many fans were happy to see Stassi held accountable for her past “privilege,” others were upset that they won’t get to see her long-awaited wedding play out in front of Bravo’s cameras. Stassi and Beau’s wedding was originally set for this October in Italy.

On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Beau explained why Stassi out the big bucks down on their new home. The casting director explained that he had been in an apartment with rent control for 15 years, while Stassi is a number one bestselling author thanks to the success of her 2019 book Next Level Basic.

“I have a great job, but I can definitely not put 25 percent down on a house right now,” Beau said on Vanderpump Rules, per Bravo.com. “I have savings, just not that much yet.”

Bravo fired the foursome Stassi and her three co-stars following former cast member Faith Stowers’ recent interview in which she talked about her time as the only black cast member on Vanderpump Rules. Faith detailed Stassi and Kristen’s past stunt in which they called the police on her for a crime she didn’t commit, and she revealed that one of her castmates called her hair “nappy.”

Max and Brett were newcomers this season on Vanderpump Rules, but their past racist tweets came back to haunt them shortly after they started filming the Bravo hi.

All four former Vanderpump Rules star publicly apologized for their past actions.