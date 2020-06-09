Gabby Epstein Parades Around In A Black Bra & Matching Spandex Shorts On A Sunny Day

Gabby Epstein returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday with a sexy new update for her loyal followers to enjoy. The hot model flashed her toned body as she served up some sultry looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Gabby looked smoking hot as she rocked a black sports bra that flashed her ample cleavage as it clung tightly to her chest. She also wore a long-sleeved top over her shoulders.

She paired the bra with some matching black spandex shorts that fit snugly around her tiny waist, curvy hips, and round booty while exposing her long, thin legs in the process. Her flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses and some sneakers on her feet.

In the first photo, Gabby turned her face away from the camera as she wore a flirty smile. In the second shot, she walked towards the camera with one hand in her hair. The third pic and fourth photos were similar as they featured the model strutting her stuff in front of a stunning ocean view. Tons of green foliage and a clear blue sky could also be seen in the background.

Gabby wore her blond hair pulled back into a ponytail. Some long locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back while she also left a few strands loose to frame her face.

She rocked a natural makeup look in the snaps and the application appeared to consist of thick lashes and bold pink eye shadow, as well as sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She seemed to complete her face with pink lipstick.

Gabby’s more than 2.3 million followers fell in love with the pics and clicked the like button more than 19,000 times with in the first 30 minutes after they were shared on her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 160 messages.

“Stunning view,” one follower stated.

“Yeah, always pretty,” another wrote.

“Gorgeous!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Love this,” a fourth person declared.

Gabby has proven that she’s not shy about showing off her curves online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a red lingerie set. To date, that post has earned more than 75,000 likes and over 830 comments.