‘The Challenge’ Star Wes Bergmann Discusses Dee Ngyuen’s Firing, Says She’s In A ‘Mental Health Lodge’

Wes Bergmann has responded to MTV’s decision to cut ties with Dee Ngyuen regarding her insensitive comments about the Black Lives Matter movement this week. Wes and Dee met on Season 33 of The Challenge when the two were paired together for War of the Worlds. They shared the screen again for War of the Worlds 2 and again reunited on this season of Total Madness. The duo instantly clicked and Wes taught Dee all his tips and tricks for surviving on The Challenge. Dee continued to be Wes’s protegé throughout her tenure on the show and was currently living with the Challenge champion in Kansas City, Missouri during Quarantine. The two were even filming a Patreon show together with other former and current Challenge cast members.

Once Dee’s comments made light, Wes announced online he would be kicking her out of his home immediately and would not tolerate insensitivity about BLM. Shortly after he shared that news with his followers, MTV publicly fired Dee, and now Wes has spoken out on Twitter about what happened in the 24 hours since he decided to remove her from his home. The statement is quite lengthy and explained why she wasn’t immediately kicked out, something fans judged him for.

“What Dee did was absurd, insensitive, and wrong. But most of all it was ignorant. Dee was basically my daughter. I made the decision to ask her to leave in less than an hour. This public decision is what the world needed and deserved. But it doesn’t stop my grieving,” he began.

Wes then detailed his search for relocation for his friend which he admitted took 24 hours.

“Her mental health by this time had deteriorated to a level where being in a hotel alone would have been the most dangerous option of all,” he continued.

The veteran then reminded followers that an international flight to Australia, where Dee hails from, is not possible during a pandemic so other options had to be considered. Wes then admitted that he brought in third-party counseling to make sure all the decisions he made in her rehoming were safe and legal. While these decisions were being made, Wes also noted that he and others spoke with her and educated her on her mistakes and negative comments, focusing on explaining systemic racism.

“Yesterday we successfully landed her in what I’m going to refer to as a mental health lodge. We have sourced daily psychotherapy sessions in an effort to essentially build her an outpatient care program for when she eventually leaves.”

In conclusion, the reality star asked for privacy while he grieved and reflected over the events of the past 48 hours. Fans have been wondering if the events Wes detailed in his statement will air on his Friends and Benefits show he has been filming with Dee and other MTV stars like Nany Gonzalez and Kailah Casillas during quarantine. The show revolves around the group’s friendship for half the program and their charity work for the other half. The show and podcast are only available to Patreon subscribers who can either pay for a $10 or $30 a month membership. Wes has not noted if any of this will make the cut for his show.