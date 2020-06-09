MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Flaunts Her Fit Figure In Minuscule Bikini For Latest Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda treated fans to an eyeful of her fit body for her latest Instagram post. She was photographed next to a pool in a tiny bikini that barely covered her assets and showcased her curves.

The Bellator competitor had been mostly quiet on the social media platform as of late but caught the attention of her followers with this new scintillating swimsuit snap. Most of her posts had been inside her home during the stay-at-home order, but she was photographed outside for her latest update. She stood next to a pool and tagged the location as Miami, Florida, which is her hometown.

Loureda faced the camera for the full-body shot. She wore her long hair down and slightly tousled. Directly behind her was a white support beam that was next to the pool, and in the background, there was an apartment building with poolside lounge chairs. Water cascaded from above and into the pool. The Tae Kwon Do expert squinted her eyes and held her arms up next to her head.

The 21-year-old rocked a minuscule beige-colored bikini that left little to the imagination. Her top had triangle cups and thin straps that connected them, while the bottoms had thin straps that wrapped around her curvy hips. Loureda had a turquoise watch on her left wrist and an anklet on her left leg to complete the look. The look offered fans a glimpse of her shapely legs and defined midsection. She added a caption about understanding personal value.

Many of the fighter’s 238,000 Instagram followers quickly flocked to the steamy pic, and more than 14,000 of them showed their appreciation by slapping the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. Loureda had over 180 comments in short order. She received compliments in both English and Spanish, and her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking like $1M,” a follower commented while adding a diamond emoji.

“Beautiful confident and a warrior a true super hero,” an admiring fan wrote.

“Baddest in the game,” a follower responded alongside two emoji.

“God I love being alive in this particular time period,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda showcased her stellar figure in a patriotic bikini on Memorial Day. She stayed inside for that snap as she posed on top of a bed. The top had blue and white cups with red straps, and the suit had high-waist white bottoms. That steamy post garnered over 24,000 likes and 200 comments from her loyal fans.