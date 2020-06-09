Dan Rather Says It Is A Problem That Donald Trump ‘Entertains This Insanity’ After Buffalo Protester Tweet

Dan Rather slammed President Donald Trump on Twitter today after the president tweeted what many are calling a conspiracy theory about the 75-year-old man who was injured in Buffalo, New York, amid the protests of George Floyd’s death.

Earlier today, President Trump tweeted that the man, Martin Gugino, who police pushed, causing him to fall, hit his head, and bleed, might be an “ANTIFA provocateur.”

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. One America News Network, I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” tweeted the president.

Since the initial tweet, several people have called him out. Among those who said the tweet was not okay was Rather, who covered the news for decades in the United States.

The President of the United States is calling Martin Gugino, “an Antifa provacateur.”

Martin Gugino remains hospitalized; the two officers who shoved him have been charged with assault. pic.twitter.com/TBSDWJc4Ux — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) June 9, 2020

“Pres. Trump tweeting an unhinged conspiracy theory about an older gentleman severely hurt in Buffalo is not a political story. It defies any effort at rationalization or explanation. The problem is not that he tweeted it. The problem is he entertains this insanity,” tweeted Rather.

The former national evening news anchor’s tweet garnered plenty of attention on Twitter, with over 62,000 users hitting the like button and more than 1,000 accounts retweeting it. Many of those who responded agreed with Rather. However, some pointed out that Trump likely does not believe the possibility, but he decided to put it out there knowing that many in his base would amplify it. Several other Twitter users pointed out that they believe the whole thing is part of Russia’s plan to divide and conquer the U.S. through tactics like this. For some, the biggest problem is that Republican Senators in the Senate appear to allow the president to get away with whatever he wants to do or say, and they urged people to vote them out come November.

Not everybody agreed with the former reporter. Some called him a hypocrite since he does not point out what they feel is conservative censorship by the New York Times and other news organizations. Others taunted Rather by asking him why he was let go from his news anchor duties. A few also noted that they believed that the guy stumbled and called out Rather for falling for what they thought to be a hoax. At least one account also replied to say that the president’s tweet was the truth.