Francesca Farago Slays In An Insanely Sexy Black Lace Bodysuit On Instagram

The reality TV star shared a full-body selfie that put all of her killer curves on display.

On Tuesday, Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago tantalized her 4.7 million Instagram followers with a highly-NSFW upload that saw her looking smoking hot in an insanely sexy black lace bodysuit. The 27-year-old model got down on her knees for the spicy update, posing on the floor with her legs spread.

The full-body selfie, which can be viewed on Instagram, perfectly captured her hourglass frame, treating her legion of fans to an eyeful of cleavage and killer curves. The ultra-revealing outfit had a see-through front that all but completely exposed her perky bust. The bodysuit sported underwire cups for support and boasted a low-cut neckline that bared a considerable amount of skin. The item boasted an alluring push-up effect that kept the focus of her ample décolletage area, which the sizzling brunette further accentuated with a layered necklace sporting a crescent moon pendant.

The risqué bodysuit featured long fitted sleeves that were crafted out of the same dainty lace as the bodice and midsection. The only element that offered some coverage were the semi-sheer briefs, which seemed to be made out of mesh. The lace was adorned with a chic floral print that added elegance and femininity to the number. Roses in full bloom decorated the sleeves, and a small, gauzy lattice spiffed up the midriff. The demi cups were additionally embellished with a delicate fringe trim that lured the gaze towards her deep cleavage. A gold band on her finger completed the look, which was just as chic as it was racy.

The Canadian beauty was comfortably resting on a shaggy throw rug and appeared to be sitting on her heels. She stretched out one hand to the side, seemingly grazing the fuzzy rug with her finger tips. The scene was set up right by the massive, floor-length windows, which overlooked a colorful cityscape. A leather couch was visible in a corner of the room, the only other element of decor.

Francesca was looking into her phone, softly pursing her lips in concentration as if preoccupied to snap the perfect shot. The bodysuit had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut, putting her enviable figure on display for her audience to admire.

The internet vixen poured effort into her makeup as well, rocking a bold, winged eyeliner and what looked like a satin, burgundy shade on her lips. Her glam look also seemed to include long lashes, highlighted cheeks, and arched eyebrows. She accessorized with a nude manicure and styled her dark tresses in messy waves that fell down her back, brushing over her shoulder. Her hair looked tousled, adding to her sultry vibe.

The provocative outfit was from popular online retailer, Fashion Nova, which Francesca tagged in her caption.

“This bodysuit,” she wrote on Instagram, expressing her love for the seductive one-piece with a heart-exclamation emoji.

Unsurprisingly, the selfie immediately became a fan-favorite, racking up more than 520,000 likes and nearly 2,650 comments in the first two hours of going live on the platform. Her admirers appeared entranced by the seductive look, leaving gushing messages wherein they showered the reality TV star with effusive praise.

“Babyy,” chimed in fellow Canadian model Valerie Cossette, adding a pair of heart-eyes and two-hearts emoji.

“You are literally perfect,” penned another Instagram user, ending with a string of flattering emoji of the cat heart-eyes, black-heart, and fire variety.

“[The] most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” read a third comment, trailed by five hearts.

“Wish my body looked like that in a body suit,” quipped a fourth follower.

Earlier this week, Francesca drove fans wild by uploading pictures in which she wore a slinky mini dress with floral detailing, which fit her like a glove. That post has been liked over 948,000 times since it was shared.