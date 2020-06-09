13 High School Students In Texas Test Positive For COVID-19 After Holding Unsanctioned Prom

Following the prom, attendees spent the weekend at a beach house.

At least 13 Texas teenagers have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an unsanctioned prom and afterparty on the beach. The unofficial prom was held in Katy, Texas on May 28, and according to the Fort Bend Herald, students from two separate high schools then spent the weekend at a beach house in Galveston. In a statement released following the news, the Lamar Consolidated Independent School District, which contains George Ranch High School and Foster High School where the students were from, said that the health and safety of their community remains a priority, according to Today.

“We are aware that some Lamar CISD families have conducted independent events and gatherings that are not associated with the District. While we do not have control over the independent decisions that individuals make, we are continuing to encourage all of our families to remain proactive in reducing the risk of COVID-19 by following the CDC recommendations on hand washing and social distancing,” the statement continued.

Parents of the affected students have been sharing information via email and social media, and the news was also announced in a Facebook group that was created around the event. In a post from June 5 to the group, it was announced that more positive cases had been confirmed. At that time, it was unclear whether someone had the virus at the prom, or the students had contracted it elsewhere.

The post also said that those who had tested positive were doing everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus and treat symptoms as necessary. It also addressed gossip, saying that the community should come together to be supportive of one another. The post asked members of the group to respect one another’s choices, and offered thoughts and prayers to those who had been impacted by the virus.

The post then concluded by encouraging parents to have conversations with their teenagers, as the teenagers seemed to be the predominant source of incorrect information.

Texas lifted its stay-at-home order in late April but the threat of the virus is still present in the state. In fact, Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations related to the virus on Monday, with 1,935. That topped the previous high, which was 1,888 recorded on May 5, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To date, there have been less than 2,000 fatalities related to the coronavirus in the state. There have been more than 75,000 cases in the state, which represents a small fraction of the total for the entire United States.