‘The Challenge’ Cast Responds To Dee Ngyuen’s Removal From MTV

Dee Ngyuen will no longer be associated with MTV moving forward after making inappropriate comments about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media this week. MTV made the announcement that they would be severing ties with the Australian Monday night, but said they would still air her parts on this season of The Challenge: Total Madness in fairness to other cast members and the viewers.

It didn’t take long for the cast of Season 36 to chime in on Dee’s removal from the hit competition series and MTV in general, and it looks like no one is sad to see her go. Chris ‘Swaggy C’ Williams outed Dee in a Twitter thread Sunday afternoon after Dee engaged in a feud with his fiancé, Bayleigh Dayton. Swaggy C and Bayleigh’s public response to Dee’s insensitive BLM comments brought light to the situation which could have easily been overlooked had they not highlighted the issue. After Dee was fired, Swaggy took to Twitter to respond to the matter.

“Don’t blame me. I was just standing up for my race, my movement, and my wife. Never was it my intention to get her off TV. Was just tired of her bullsh*t and wasn’t tolerating it anymore. So I wanted to check her. I’m sorry, but the after effect is not my issue. Peace,” the Big Brother alum wrote.

Longtime Challenge competitor and current Red Skull holder, Aneesa Ferreira, also had some things to say about Dee’s firing from the network.

“Emotions/tensions are high, but that’s nothing new for POC. We should know how to treat each other with respect, but, at times, we fall short and must learn hard yet necessary lessons. That being said, thx @ChallengeMTV for saying you will be intolerant of racism and ignorance,” she tweeted.

Responses from Challenge stars were not limited to those just appearing on Season 36. Season 32 Challenger Jemmye Carroll addressed the fans who claimed MTV had a long list of stars to fire from the network because of past behavior, and that Dee wasn’t the only issue.

I understand some of y’all are upset castmembers have gotten away with similar actions/worse behavior in the past but trust & believe this is the new precedent. Be proud of @ChallengeMTV for doing the right thing now & know that they will keep this same energy moving forward. — Jem (@JustJem24) June 9, 2020

Jemmye had been vocal about Dee’s BLM comments since they came to light and even shared a screenshot of a text message she sent to someone she trusted at MTV regarding Dee’s behavior.

Other current and Challenge cast members who liked the tweet from MTV regarding Dee’s firing included Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Josh Martinez.

Dee has since apologized for her behavior and said she will be taking time off of social media for her mental health, and will not be live-tweeting during The Challenge: Total Madness as she had been all season.